MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition launched: Bookings to open on Amazon tomorrow

BMW Group recently launched the MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition in India with bookings slated to open tomorrow (15 February) on Amazon.in. The Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition will be limited to only 15 units. It will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44.9 lakh. The new MINI Clubman comes in Indian Summer Red Metallic colour scheme. The exterior retains the iconic MINI design language with enhanced functionality offered by the Clubman through its hallmark rear split-doors with the Easy Open function allows hands-free access for opening the rear doors by waving your foot under the boot.

The new MINI Clubman is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo churning out 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. It sprints from 100 km/hr in 7.2 seconds and the top speed is 228 km/hr. The engine is paired with a new 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and with electronic selector-lever. It also gets driving modes - in addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode.

The Piano Black Exterior is now available for the redesigned circular LED headlights, foglights, mirror caps, rear lights and radiator grille. The LED rear-lights feature the Union Jack design as a tribute to MINI’s heritage.

The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition seats five and comes with 360 litres of boot space and maximum luggage capacity of 1250 litres. Further, the seats for driver and front passenger are electrically adjustable with memory function.

The new Clubman comes with a central display integrated into the dashboard, surrounded by an LED ring and available with the 6.5-inch colour screen, it serves as the most user-friendly display for managing functions related to infotainment, telephone, driver and the vehicle. It gets a multi-function sport leather steering wheel and a Panorama Glass Roof.

The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, ABS with brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, cornering brake control and run-flat indicator. Driver assistance systems include cruise control with braking function and a rearview camera.