mini begins doorstep delivery launches online shop for car configuration bookings and more

MINI Online Shop: Customers can explore the MINI Range, configure a MINI of their choice, locate the nearest dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate EMI as well as book their MINI.

MINI India today introduced its MINI Online Shop which can be accessed through shop.mini.in and that allows the customer to explore the entire MINI portfolio, configure their choice of car, locate the nearest MINI dealership, request for a test drive or price quotation, calculate EMI, and book their car.

The process to purchase a MINI through the Online shop is as follows:

− Visit shop.mini.in

− Configure a car of choice from the range of MINI models available in India

− Register on the MINI Online Shop to save the configuration

− Customers can log in to view their configuration and purchase history at any point

− Select an authorised MINI Dealer based on your location

− Request for a Test Drive at home or a location of your choice

− Request for a quote on price and calculate the EMI

– The MINI Online Shop also offers trade-in options on an existing car

– Your MINI authorised dealer will call and assist you with additional product information and finance options

– Click Book Online, follow the steps and confirm the booking

– Customers can make secure payments via the available payment options

– Every MINI is put through a complete sanitisation process before being delivered to the customer’s doorstep

Also read: BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

The MINI Online Shop allows customers to browse, configure and book from MINI’s entire range of models sold in India. They can select a MINI Authorised Dealer closest to their location which can then assist them with the process and provide customised financial solutions.

Customers are also sent e-mail and SMS notifications at key stages of their transaction, including registration, test drive status, price quotation, online booking etc.

Customers visiting the MINI India website on www.mini.in can also click on Buy a MINI to be directed to the MINI Online Shop or continue on www.mini.in to configure their favourite MINI, after which they will be directed to the MINI Online Shop.

