Mini Aceman EV concept revealed: Specs, launch date, images

The all-new Mini Aceman concept EV has been revealed and it boasts Mini’s future design language. It will make its first public debut on August 23 at the gamescom 2022 gaming event in Cologne, Germany.

Mini has revealed the images of its upcoming Mini Aceman EV concept, highlighting the brand’s future design language. It will make its public debut on August 23 at the gamescom 2022 gaming event in Cologne, Germany. The company calls it its first crossover for the premium small cars segment with pure electric drive and a clear & pared-back design language that has been dubbed “Charismatic Simplicity.”

Moreover, it will get a new digital interior space experience and a material concept which uses absolutely no leather or chrome. “The MINI Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman in the model family’s future,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

He further added, “This concept car reflects how MINI is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.” The production version of the Mini Aceman will be positioned below the next-gen Countryman and its pure electric derivative.

In terms of design, the Mini Aceman EV concept looks striking. At the front, the radiator grille element of the vehicle is surrounded by clear surfaces and the traditionally hexagonal outline has been refined into an octagonal contour. The new design is accentuated by an illuminated surround and it gets pentagon-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Talking about dimensions, the Aceman concept EV is a pretty compact vehicle as it measures 4.05 metres in length, 1.99 metres in width and 1.59 metres in height. Also, the concept EV runs on 20-inch wheels. Apart from these details, the company hasn’t revealed any specifications for this product. The Mini Aceman will make its public debut next month and a production version will follow later which will be manufactured in China.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.