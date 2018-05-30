Migrate to Electric vehicles to curb air-pollution in India: Anant Geete

Earlier state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) pushed its plan to introduce thousands of electric cars in India by a year and and now Union Minister Anant Geete said that India needs to switch to electric mobility from its current dependence on hybrid vehicles as the country eyes zero emission levels to reduce pollution contradicting the ease to ply electric vehicles on Indian roads.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of ICAT Test facilities here, the minister said India does not need to depend on imported vehicles any more thanks to the development of in-house technologies and improved testing capabilities. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) hosted the inauguration of new state of the art and modern test facilities installed as a part of the National automotive testing and R & D infrastructure project (NATRiP) here.

Electric vehicles hit a roadblock as Modi govt delays roll-out of 1000 electric cars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is aiming to have more than 30% of vehicles run on electricity by 2030 in a bid to lower air pollution and curb reliance on fossil fuels. Cheap fossil fuel-driven cars and an absence of state subsidies for electric vehicles make purchases by the government and companies critical for EV sales, according to BNEF, which expects EVs to comprise about 7% of sales in India by 2030.

The National automotive testing and R & D infrastructure project (NATRiP) project was approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) in July 2005. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) was set up in 2006 and is the first of the new world-class centres established under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP).

With the capital investment of over Rs 1,100 crore and facilities spread over eight acres (32,376 sq.m) of land at ICAT Centre-I and over 46.6 acres (1,87,335 sq.m) of land at ICAT Centre-II, the centre is a major source of services to the country's automotive industry.