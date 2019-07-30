Microdots to prevent vehicle theft, fake spare parts in India: Here is how

In a move which is said to prevent vehicle thefts in India and also put a stop on circulation of fake spare parts, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification on 24th July 2019 in order to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. The amendment is going to make it mandatory for motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots. These can be read physically with a microscope and identified with an ultraviolet light source.

The Microdot technology is used globally and it involves the spraying vehicle parts and body or any other machine for that matter, with microscopic dots. This gives it a unique identification. These cannot be removed from the vehicle or the component/part without damaging it. With the help of this Microdot technology, the Government aims at preventing vehicle thefts in India. In addition to this, the technology is also going to assist in curbing down the use of fake spare parts in the country.

According to data released by Delhi Police recently, in Delhi alone, five cars were stolen every hour. A vehicle, which has microdots sprayed on its body, if stolen, can be easily identified with the help of this technology. Similarly, the use of fake spare parts can also be prevented as counterfeit ones can be singled out easily. The ministry has said that anyone who is affected by this new draft can send in their objection within the next month.