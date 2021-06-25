Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Discovery has a new show for auto enthusiasts called “Getaway Driver” and Fast & Furious fans will love to know Michelle Rodriguez or “Letty” will be the host. Expect car stunts, flames, chases and associated reality TV drama coming this July.

After Netflix had a good run with its car stunt competition called Hyperdrive, Discovery has now shown its hand. July 19 will see “Getaway Driver”, a new show hosted by Michelle Rodriguez who also plays “Letty Ortiz” in the Fast & Furious franchise. Discovery suggests that Getaway Driver is the real-life Fast & Furious which will be released on Discovery+ for online streaming on July 12 and broadcasted on the Discovery network from June 19.

The 8-episode completion will see 24 drivers including drift champions, street racers and Youtubers to prove their mettle behind the wheel. All will be staked to outrun and out-drive each other through an obstacle course spread over 60 acres. It may not be like a Ninja Warrior style format like Netflix’s Hyperdrive may be. But, Discovery says it’s “Part Baby Driver and Part Grand Theft Auto” now who wouldn’t love that combination? Rules will be simple; evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash.

The show is produced by October Films for Discovery. Currently, the Fast & Furious franchise has been released its yet another instalment. Fast & Furious 9 or Fast 9 sees Rodriguez return to the big screen as Letty once again alongside Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibbons, Such Kang, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell and the all-star cast list continues.

Stay tuned to Express Drives for our review of the Getaway Driver and if it is any better than Hyperdrive.

