Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Discovery has a new show for auto enthusiasts called “Getaway Driver” and Fast & Furious fans will love to know Michelle Rodriguez or “Letty” will be the host. Expect car stunts, flames, chases and associated reality TV drama coming this July.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2021 4:46 PM

After Netflix had a good run with its car stunt competition called Hyperdrive, Discovery has now shown its hand. July 19 will see “Getaway Driver”, a new show hosted by Michelle Rodriguez who also plays “Letty Ortiz” in the Fast & Furious franchise. Discovery suggests that Getaway Driver is the real-life Fast & Furious which will be released on Discovery+ for online streaming on July 12 and broadcasted on the Discovery network from June 19.

The 8-episode completion will see 24 drivers including drift champions, street racers and Youtubers to prove their mettle behind the wheel. All will be staked to outrun and out-drive each other through an obstacle course spread over 60 acres. It may not be like a Ninja Warrior style format like Netflix’s Hyperdrive may be. But, Discovery says it’s “Part Baby Driver and Part Grand Theft Auto” now who wouldn’t love that combination? Rules will be simple;  evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash.

The show is produced by October Films for Discovery. Currently, the Fast & Furious franchise has been released its yet another instalment. Fast & Furious 9 or Fast 9 sees Rodriguez return to the big screen as Letty once again alongside Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibbons, Such Kang, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell and the all-star cast list continues.

Stay tuned to Express Drives for our review of the Getaway Driver and if it is any better than Hyperdrive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising

Next-gen F1 car for 2022 image leaked: Ground effect concept looks promising