Michelin secures 5 Star fuel efficiency rating for passenger car tyre category

Its the Michelin Latitude Sport 3 and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres that have received the 5 Star rating.

Michelin has announced that it has become the first tyre brand in the passenger vehicle segment in India to be accredited with the government of India’s newly introduced star labelling program. The Michelin Latitude Sport 3 and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres have received the 5 Star rating. Recently, the company also became the first brand in India to receive a 4 Star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for its made-in-India commercial vehicle tyre Michelin X Multi Energy Z.

Manish Pandey, Commercial Director B2C for India Region said, “At Michelin, we believe that for mobility to have a future, it will have to be increasingly eco-friendly, efficient, safe and accessible. After receiving the first 4-Star label for our commercial vehicle tyre recently, we are thrilled to be recognised once again with India’s first 5 Star rating for two of our most popular passenger car tyre-lines in India. For our brand, this first 5 Star rating will add greater confidence among our customers, where they will be better placed to select tyres that are fuel-efficient, safe and contribute to decreasing carbon footprint in the country.”

The new regulations will demand that all tyres sold in India meet crucial performance and safety standards such as rolling resistance and wet grip. When this regulation becomes mandatory, all domestic and foreign manufacturer and importers of truck, bus and passenger car tyres will be required to attribute BEE star label to tyres sold in India.