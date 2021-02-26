Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin announced in February 2021 that it will launch the construction of its first tyre recycling plant in the world with Enviro, which has a patented tech to recover carbon black, pyrolysis oil, steel, gas & other materials.

By:February 26, 2021 10:34 AM
michelin 100 percent recycled tires

Taking forward the Vision concept introduced in 2017, which is an airless, connected, rechargeable and entirely sustainable solution, Michelin Group has now announced that it will be making its tyres 100 percent sustainable by 2050. The company states that today, nearly 30 percent of the components used in the manufacturing of its tyres are already made from natural, recycled or otherwise sustainable raw materials. Furthermore, a Michelin tyre is a high-tech product comprising more than 200 ingredients. The main one is natural rubber, but the many ingredients also include synthetic rubber, metal, fibers and components that strengthen a tire’s structure, like carbon black, silica and plasticizers (resins, etc).

R&D

Michelin’s R&D capabilities are backed by 6,000 people working in seven research and development centers around the world in 350 areas of expertise. The company has collectively filed 10,000 patents covering tyre design and manufacturing.

Partnerships

Michelin has also forged partnerships with innovative companies and start-ups with technologies that go well beyond the world of tyres and could be used in other industries, enabling them to benefit as well from recovered raw materials that are infinitely reusable. These technologies will also make it possible to recycle polystyrene and recover carbon black or pyrolysis oil from used tyres.

Axens and IFP Energies Nouvelles, the two companies that are spearheading the BioButterfly project, have been working with Michelin since 2019 on producing bio-sourced butadiene to replace petroleum-based butadiene. Using the biomass from wood, rice husks, leaves, corn stalks and other plant waste, 4.2 million tonnes of wood chips could be incorporated into Michelin tyres every year.

Also read: Airless tyre manufacturers hoping for breakthrough in demand with autonomous driving vehicles

Signed in November 2020, the partnership between Michelin and Canada-based Pyrowave can produce recycled styrene from plastics found in packaging, like yogurt pots and food trays, or in insulating panels. Styrene is an important monomer used to manufacture not only polystyrene but also synthetic rubber for tires and a wide variety of consumer goods. Eventually, several tens of thousands of tonnes of polystyrene waste could be recycled back into its original products as well as into Michelin tyres every year.

French startup Carbios’s process uses enzymes to deconstruct PET plastic waste into its original pure monomers, which can be infinitely recovered and reused to make new PET plastics. One of these recovered plastics just happens to be the polyester yarn used in tyre manufacturing. Some four billion plastic bottles could potentially be recycled into Michelin tyres every year.

Lastly, Michelin announced in February 2021 that it will launch the construction of its first tyre recycling plant in the world with Enviro. This Swedish company has developed a patented technology to recover carbon black, pyrolysis oil, steel, gas and other new, high-quality reusable materials from end-of-life tyres. It will enable everything in these tires to be recovered and reused in several types of rubber-based production processes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon