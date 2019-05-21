Michelin Primacy 4ST tyres introduced in India: Here’s what cars you can buy it for

Michelin has introduced Primacy 4ST tyres in India. The company said in a press statement that after three years of development, this tyre provides a high level of performance on wet roads. According to Michelin, the new Primacy 4ST tyres respond to the customers’ need for long-lasting performance with exceptional braking results from new until it is worn even when tested in the most demanding wet conditions. In order to achieve this level of grip, the tread pattern has been optimized by Michelin with a new design that reveals squarer and less tapered grooves.

Commenting on this, Mohan Kumar, Executive Vice President Michelin India said that Michelin is delighted to bring Michelin Primacy 4ST tyres to India. Michelin is committed to deliver long-lasting performance from the first to the last kilometer. This new range will provide motorists with the pleasure of driving without compromising on performance, safety and longevity. He added that several Michelin patented technologies have been combined to provide this range with very high-performance levels due to a new rubber compound, and tread pattern that has been optimized to offer high performance levels at the end of the tyre’s life.

Michelin Primacy tyres to be available in these sizes

The Evergrip Technology provides outstanding wet grip, thanks to a new tread pattern that claims to provide over 50% of additional grooves to evacuate more water even when worn compared to the previous generation tyre. The 2nd generation Silent Rib Technology provides a quiet, ride thanks to inter-locking bands between tread blocks that minimize air pumping sounds as the tyre is rolling.

The new Michelin Primacy 4ST claims to offer a great level of performance in braking on wet roads. When compared to competitor tyres in wet conditions, the new Michelin Primacy 4ST tyre brakes, on average, 2.3m shorter than its direct competitors and when tested in a worn condition, the tyre brakes 5.2m shorter than the average of the competitor tyres. The new Michelin Primacy 4ST tyre has a marking at the bottom of the tread grooves that allow users to quickly and simply identify the level of wear of their tyres.