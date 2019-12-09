Michelin Energy XM2+ launched in India: Improved wet-road performance!

Michelin has today announced the launch of Energy XM2+ tyres in India. The Energy XM2+ replaces the Energy XM2. Designed to fit in small and mid-size passenger cars, the company says, the Energy XM2+ is targetted young customers who look for a tyre with performance as well as safety. This new tyre comes with a new full-silica rubber compound and is able to stop 2.4 meters shorter in new condition on wet roads in comparison to a competitive tyre. Michelin says that the XM2+ offer longer mileage and is going to outlast its leading competitor by 29 per cent.

The company says that the wear rate is minimized with the help of new rubber formulation with strong link of the filler-filler molecular bond. In addition to this, the Alternate Bridge Technology further ensures lower wear by ensuring lesser shuffling in tread block.

The Micheline Energy XM2+ is now available at a price of Rs 5,090 across all Michelin stores in India. These tyres will be available in 30 sizes starting early 2020, from 12-inch to 16-inch diameter. These will be available for hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs and MUVs.

Mohan Kumar, Vice President, Michelin India said “Long Lasting Performance is at the heart of Michelin’s activity. In India, we are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with MICHELIN Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the MICHELIN Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for 8 consecutive years. We are committed to bringing tyres to our customers that stay safe and offer high performance levels to their legal wear limit, and MICHELIN Energy XM2+ is a true testament of this commitment”