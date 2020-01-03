Michael Schumacher’s 51st birthday: A look back at the F1 legend’s glorious career

A champion and a legend in his own right, no name comes close to the popularity as Michael Schumacher does in the world of motorsports. Been off the grid for years now, Schumacher is still considered the best by some of the top names in Formula 1 today. Michael today marks his 51st birthday so we thought it'd be a good opportunity to look back at his glorious career in F1 racing. Born on 3rd January 1969, Michael Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut with the Jordan-Ford team in 1991. But surely, his time spent with the Italian racing team Ferrari is the most notable one. Michael retired from motorsports in 2006 but he also made a comeback to Formula 1 in 2010. Here's a recap of at his career in motorsports:

Michael Schumacher's First Win With Ferrari - 1996

Schumacher left team Benetton and joined Ferrari in 1996. Back then Ferrari cars were not considered to be the best and inferior to the likes of Williams but the champ's driving, especially in wet conditions at the Spanish Grand Prix, saw him winning the race with a 45 seconds lead. Ferrari and Schumacher did not win a championship in 1996 but an incredible display of racing skills is still widely remembered today.

1997 Belgian Grand Prix - SPA

SPA has been Schumacher's favourite race track and he has mentioned this on many occasions. Michael once again in wet conditions in 1997 Belgian GP showcased some amazing driving as he took over many cars in front of him a downpour and went on to get a lead of 40 seconds in less than five laps.

2002 French GP: 5 Times World Champion:

Both Ferrari & Schumacher were at its winning streak in 2002. The ace German driver went on to win his fifth championship title in just 11 races in the 2002 season. Schumacher sealed his fifth championship in France with about six more races to go in the season.

The Last One With Ferrari - 2006

Announced to be the final race of his career, Michael Schumacher had a shot to win his eighth F1 championship but lost out to the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso as he suffered an engine failure in 2006 Japanese GP that ended Schumacher's dream of a championship. In his final race with Ferrari, Schumacher cut down a tire early in the race seeing an early pit stop. He raced back strongly to finish at 4th place 24 seconds behind the race winner Fernando Alonso.

Michael Schumacher continues to hold the record of most number of championships ever won by an F1 driver. He also holds most Grand Prix' wins record in his career by finishing first 91 times. Schumacher has appeared on podium 155 times and has raced of over 24,144 km in Formula 1 scoring 1,566 points throughout his racing career. We hope for the best for the champion Michael Schumacher who has been an inspiring role model for many around the world and any news piece written about him is written with passion.

Very recently, the Mercedes F1 team said that they are grateful for Michael's contribution to the team's success. Currently, Merc are sitting with multiple drivers' and constructors' titles, team principal Toto Wolff admitted that a “large share” of their success has been attributed to Schumacher’s involvement. Schumy's comeback in 2010 was with Mercedes F1 when he and Norbert Haug convinced the Mercedes board to increase team budget and provide more resources before the 2013 season.

Seven-times F1 champion Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, and was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months. Michael's family, as per his wishes, are keeping his current health conditions under wraps. As fans prepare to launch 'KeepFightingSchumacher' social media campaign, Michael's wife Corinna Schumacher recently told his fans: "Big things start with small steps. Many small particles can form a huge mosaic."

The Kerpen fan club in Germany has announced it will use the hashtag ‘KeepFighting’ for its social media campaign. This is also the name for the family foundation which supports accident victims and invests in brain & spinal cord research.