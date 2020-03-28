Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, steps down: Currently on a “creative break”

Perschke served Automobili Pininfarina for a good two years plus before hanging his boots.

Michael Perschke, the dynamic CEO of the Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina hyper car brand has stepped down from his role. Michael Perschke served on the board for a good two years and two months before hanging up his boots. He has been succeeded by the COO Per Svantesson. The latter will be the interim CEO till a proper replacement has been found.

Michael has served with several luxury automobile companies before joining Automobili Pininfarina. One can also remember from his Audi India days. Besides Audi, he has also worked with Mercedes-Benz India, Volkswagen and Mitsubishi. He has held high positions too.

Currently Michael seems to be on a “creative break” as explained on his social media page. Michael might be evaluating his options. The social media page also mentions that he is trying to see how he can contribute more on a personal level. It is highly likely that in a month or two, there will be a fresh announcement from Michael on the same.

Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra Auto said, “Michael was instrumental in the creation of Automobili Pininfarina’s business model and strategy. He can look back on an impressive success story in developing a disruptive product and founding this organization. We wish to place on record our appreciation for Michael Perschke for his passionate contribution and wish him the very best for his future endeavors.”

