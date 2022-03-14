MG’s next EV for India is likely to be a 2-door offering

The MG E230 is currently under development, and it is assumed to be India-bound. The 2-door, 4-seat electric vehicle will likely be MG Motor India’s mass-market EV offering.

MG Motor India has earlier confirmed to launch a mass-market EV in the Indian market, which could also be the cheapest electric vehicle to go on sale in the country. As per recent media reports, it can be concluded that the British brand is developing a two-door fully-electric offering called the MG E230. The EV will be sold globally, but it is expected to make its India debut next year.

Currently, the brand only sells ZS EV in the Indian EV space and with high aspirations to expand its electric portfolio in our market, the company is considering launching this 2-door 4-seat EV. Also, the brand is keen on making it click the sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point for a high sales volume target.

The MG E230 will use the SAIC-GM-Wuling’s GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) architecture. The platform is already in use on the Baojun E100, E200, E300, and E300 Plus. Likewise, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV sold in the Chinese market is underpinned by the same.

It should be noted that the MG E230 will use a similar upright silhouette as the aforementioned vehicles. Hence, it is assumed to boast similar dimensions at being 2,917 mm long, 1,493 mm wide, and 1,621 mm tall. Furthermore, the wheelbase is likely to measure at 1,940 mm. Hence, it will have a smaller footprint than the likes of Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The patent images of the upcoming MG E230 have leaked online, and they give a hint of a longer wheelbase than the Wuling’s Hongguang Mini EV. Therefore, expect the MG E230 to offer adequate space for 4 occupants on the inside. Talking of powertrain, the MG E230 may house a 20kWh battery pack, which may aid it with a driving range of 150 km. Alongside, a 20 kW motor could be put to use on this MG EV.

