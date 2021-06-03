MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG Motors has just dropped an angry MG6 sedan that pays homage to its history on the racetrack from yesteryears. It packs 300+ hybrid horsepower and does 0-100kph in 6 seconds.

By:June 3, 2021 4:23 PM

MG has revealed the first production car under its XPower sports brand. The MG6 XPower pays tribute to the brand’s racing heritage from its past to give us some exhilarating MG sportscars with hybrid technology to enjoy. The MG6 XPower is a four-door sports coupe that looks like it’s out to destroy anything in its path. The XPower MG6 model gets a wide-body design and many parts of the car have been redesigned to upgrade the aero package. It’s lower, more hunkered down and it features a massive carbon-fibre rear spoiler.

The interior although looks similar to the standard car has been generously draped in Alcantara and features green contrast stitching with grey highlights. The driver gets a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. Right in the centre of the dash is a large touchscreen infotainment system. It even has road-friendly, race-inspired seats with many XPower logos in various parts of the car.

But what is really astounding is what is lies under the bonnet. It draws power from a 1.5-litre Trophy direct-injection turbocharged engine. It is supplemented by a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor. The peak power available is 305hp while the electric motor helps push peak torque output to 480Nm. MG claims the MG6 XPower can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6 seconds. The transmission is a 10-speed EDU second-generation intelligent electric drive gearbox.

Not only has MG given the car a power boost, it has refined its chassis, and also given it bigger 6-piston fixed calliper brakes. The stopping power is specially designed for XPower, but MG doesn’t exactly say who built it for them. MG claims that they help bring the MG6 XPower from 100km/h to a dead stop in just 33 metres. The car is said to run on Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 tyres and the suspension has been reworked as well. MG suggests that it will feature a spring stabiliser bar and the revised suspension that has “greatly improved rigidity and durability”. The new set-up allows the car to sit 10mm lower than the standard model.

Back in the day, before it was taken over by SAIC from China, MG was a British sports car maker with a rich history in motorsports. The XPower brand is said to pay homage to it with modern interpretations for the road. MG has not mentioned when the car will go into production and if it will arrive in India. For the Indian market, MG is said to be working on updating its range of vehicles while a new entry-level SUV. A smaller EV is also on the cards.

