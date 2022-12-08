MG4 EV bags 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The MG4 is the company’s first fully-electric hatchback car and comes with a claimed range of up to 281 miles (452km).

MG Motor UK has announced its new all-electric the MG4 hatchback has achieved the 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

As part of the rigorous testing process – which tests for child and adult occupant safety, vulnerable road user protection and vehicle safety assist functions – Euro NCAP awarded five stars to all current MG4 specifications, including SE, Trophy, Standard and Long Range models.

The MG4 is the company’s first fully-electric hatchback car and comes with a claimed range of up to 281 miles (452km). It comes with two battery options, standard features include a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPIay and Android Auto and MG iSMART app connectivity.

All MG4s come with MG Pilot, a comprehensive package of safety equipment, driver aids including Active Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Alert as standard. The company is also offering Intelligent High Beam Assist and Speed Limit Assist as part of a simple, intuitive package of safety features that protects occupants and other road users.

The Euro NCAP score also marks the first test result involving MG’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) – new, adaptable vehicle architecture designed to underpin the next generation of MG cars.

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK Commercial Director, said: “The car has been designed to offer affordable, zero emissions motoring without compromise – an excellent, five-star Euro NCAP rating demonstrates that the MG4 maximises safety as well as value for money.”

It is also interesting to note that with MG Motor India’s plans to expand its electric vehicle portfolio, the MG4 EV could be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, New Delhi.