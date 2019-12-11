MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price, range, charging times, battery specification compared!

The MG ZS EV is soon going to join the ranks of the Hyundai Kona EV and become India's second only long-range all-electric SUV. This battery-electric vehicle from the SIAC owned British marquee is expected to launch in India within the next couple of months. It is likely to fall in the same price range as that of the Hyundai Kona EV and hence stand as a direct rival for the same. MG Motors India recently unveiled the India-spec ZS EV wherein the brand also shared details related to this e-SUV's charging times, battery specifications, range and the equipment list. Based on this, we pitch these two electric SUV against each other see which one, on paper, comes across as a better alternative.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Prices

MG Motors India hasn't revealed the prices of ZS EV yet, however, we expect that they are likely to fall somewhere in-between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Talking about the Hyundai Kona EV, the prices of the same fall in the range of Rs 23.71 lakh to Rs 23.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Electric Motor

The MG ZS EV comes with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This motor is capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired to a single-speed automatic gearbox. The Hyundai Kona also gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor. This motor is capable of churning out 136 hp of power along with 395 Nm of peak torque and is also paired to a single-speed automatic transmission. The MG ZS EV promises to go from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds while the Hyundai Kona EV can do the same run in 9.7 seconds.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Battery Capacity

The MG ZS EV comes with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery 44.5 kWh. It has been sourced from CATL. On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV comes with a 39.2 kWh Lithium-ion Polymer battery pack.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Charging Times

MG Motors India is offering a five-tier charging support system with the MG ZS EV. As standard, this e-SUV will get a portable charger which can be plugged into any standard home charging socket. In addition to this, the company will be installing a DC fast charger of 7.4 kWh at the owner's location of preference. The brand is also working towards installing 50 kWh DC super-fast chargers across select dealership networks and also working on establishing a charging network along select routes. Now, MG says that with the 50 kWh DC superfast charger, the ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. And a 7.4 kWh DC fast charger will charge this e-SUV to the full in 6-8 hours.

Moving on to the Hyundai Kona EV. Just like the ZS EV, it too comes with a portable charger as standard which can be plugged into any standard home or office socket. In addition to this Hyundai will set-up a 7.2 kWh AC wall-box charger at the owner's location of choice. With the standard portable charger, the Hyundai Kona EV will take 19 hours to charge to its full battery capacity. The 7.2 kWh charger, on the other hand, will charge the Kona EV to the full in 6 hours 19 minutes. On the other hand, when connected to a 50 kWh DC quick charger, the batteries of this e-SUV can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Range

MG says that the ZS EV will offer a range of 340 km on a single charge, in real-world driving conditions. On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV boasts of a driving range of 452 km on a single charge. Mind you, Kona EV's figure is according to ARAI and will differ in real-world conditions.