MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Prices, range and specs compared!

MG Motors has today launched the ZS EV in India. It now stands as the rival to the Hyundai Kona EV. At the moment, these are the only two long-range electric SUV on sale in the Indian market. So, for an early adopter of electric vehicles, the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV are the only two options on offer. But which amongst these two is the better? We have driven both these electric cars, and soon will be bringing you a detailed comparison review too. However, ahead of that here is a specification based comparison report between these two electric SUV where we compare their prices, range, power outputs and charging times. Read along!

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Prices

The prices of the MG ZS EV fall in the range of Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom). However, for those who have booked this car before January 17th, its prices range from Rs 19.88 lakh to Rs 22.58 lakh. On the other hand, the prices of the Hyundai Kona EV falls in the range of Rs 23.71 lakh to Rs 23.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Range

The MG ZS EV offers an ARAI certified driving range of 350 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the ARAI certified driving range of the Hyundai Kona EV is 452 km on a single charge. Mind you, for these EVs, the real-world driving range will be lower in comparison to the ARAI certified range.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Electric Motor and Battery

The MG ZS EV comes with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) 44.5 kWh battery pack. It sends its power to the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which is capable of churning out 143 hp along with 353 Nm of peak torque. The Hyundai Kona comes with 39.2 kWh Lithium-ion Polymer battery pack which sends its power to permanent magnet synchronous motor which is capable of churning out 136 hp along with 395 Nm of peak torque.

MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV: Charging Times

The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes when plugged into a 50 kW DC fast charger. A 7.4 kWh AC fast charger will charge this e-SUV to the full in 6-8 hours. With the standard portable charger, the Hyundai Kona EV will take 19 hours to charge to its full battery capacity. The 7.2 kWh charger, on the other hand, will charge the Kona EV to the full in 6 hours 19 minutes. On the other hand, when connected to a 50 kWh DC quick charger, the batteries of this e-SUV can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.