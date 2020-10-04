MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

MG Motor India is also setting up the charging infrastructure in these new cities, thereby encouraging customers to adopt EVs. The booking amount of the MG ZS EV is Rs 50,000.

By:Updated: Oct 04, 2020 1:43 PM

The MG ZS EV was always considered the more cost-effective option to the Hyundai Kona. That is offered a better range and connected car technology was the bonus. MG was initially selling the ZS EV in 11 cities, however seeing the response to the electric vehicle the manufacturer has expanded its reach. The MG ZS EV will now be marketed in 10 new cities. These cities include Nagpur, Lucknow, Agra, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Aurangabad, Indore, Coimbatore and Vizag. Moving on to these tier II cities will help MG penetrate the innards of our country and effectively help give its customers a better option.  MG says that, at the same time, it has been building eco structure for the EV charging along the way. These charging stations are present in both malls, highways and at the MG dealerships.

Customers in these aforementioned cities can now book the ZS EV either online or through the company’s showrooms. The booking amount is Rs 50,000. MG says that its partnership with Tata Power as well as Fortum will ensure proper maintenance and upkeep of the charging stations. MG provides a free charging cable with the ZS EV. Moreover, customers can choose to install a fast charger at their place or office for free. Going by Delhi-NCR electricity costs, MG says that the running of the ZS EV will be less than Rs 1/km. Given that the service costs will be next to nil on this electric vehicle, customers stand to save more.

It is being said that MG will bring the ICE equivalent of the ZS as well. This SUV will be priced way lower than the EV thereby helping customers have more choices at hand. The ZS will sit below the Hector and could be the brand’s entry point model in India. It will be probably be launched next year.

