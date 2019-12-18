MG ZS EV could be India’s safest electric car: Scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

MG made all the right noises this year in India. The brand made its debut here and at the same time, ensured that its first SUV, the Hector, got a stupendous welcome. The MG Hector will now be followed by the ZS EV. MG showcased the ZS EV in India recently and in a few months, the model will go on sale. News has now come in from Europe that the ZS EV has scored a five star crash safety rating. MG India confirmed that this is the very same model that is coming to our market as well. Here is where the model scored high.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In adult occupancy protection, the MG ZS EV scored 90 per cent. Protection was noted as good for the front passenger and adequate for the driver. The ZS EV scored really good for whiplash protection. The City Automatic Emergency Braking ensured that the car aced the test. Euro NCAP confirmed that the model that was crash tested was a standard or rather base one. This model has a load limiting seat belt as well as pretensioners. Six airbags too are part of the deal. Seat belt reminders for all the passengers is also standard. Speed assistance as well as lane assistance are also standard.

Coming to the vehicle specifications now, the MG ZS EV, on a single charge, will do 340km. It does 0-100kmph in just 8.5s. This number suggests that it is faster than the Hyundai Kona EV which does the same speed in nine seconds. One can opt for a DC fast charger that will add 80 per cent running capability in less than an hour. The ZS EV will be sold initially in five Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Accordingly, infrastructure is being set up by the company in these cities. The company wants to sell around 3,000 units each year. An iSmart 2.0 connectivity option with the huge touchscreen is being offered as well. Expect the prices to start from Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.