MG ZS EV sales cross 5,000 units since launch

The MG ZS EV has achieved the milestone of 5,000 unit sales since its launch in early 2020. This electric SUV is currently priced from Rs 21.99 lakh to Rs 25.88 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Motor India has announced that the sales of the ZS EV have crossed 5,000 units since its launch. The MG ZS EV was first launched in India in January 2020 and it took nearly 2.5 years to achieve this milestone. This electric SUV even received a minor update in 2021 and a major facelift early this year, including an enhanced driving range and more features.

MG revealed that with the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the country, the ZS EV is currently receiving more than 1,000 bookings per month. The facelifted MG ZS EV gets a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack instead of the older 44.5 kWh unit and offers a claimed driving range of 461 km per charge, around 42 km more than its previous iteration.

The company also updated the electric motor of this SUV and it now develops 173.5 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. MG claims that the new ZS EV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. In terms of cosmetic appeal, the MG ZS EV gets a new grille with a revised charging port, updated headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloys, LED taillamps, and more.

On the inside, it gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & MG’s i-Smart connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, etc. The new 2022 MG ZS EV is currently priced from Rs 21.99 lakh to Rs 25.88 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, etc.

