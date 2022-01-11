MG ZS EV records 145 per cent growth in 2021 with 2,798 units sold

In the year 2021, MG sold a total of 2,798 units of the ZS EV, recording a growth of 145 per cent in comparison to the year 2020. The company furthered around 700 bookings every month.

The MG ZS EV was one of the early entrants in the Indian EV space. The electric SUV is still receiving a great response from the Indian audience. In the year 2021, the company sold a total of 2,798 units of the ZS EV, with around 700 bookings every month on average. In comparison to the year 2020, the automaker recorded a growth of 145 per cent in the ZS EV’s sales. Based on the MG’s global popular platform, the ZS EV has a claimed range of 419 km in one full charge.

Talking of powertrain, the MG ZS EV is sold with a 44.5 kWh battery pack, and the electric motor is tuned to push out 140 Hp of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. These figures help the electric SUV accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV rides on a set of 215/55/R17 tyres. Resultantly, the car sits 177 mm over the ground, whereas the battery pack has a clearance of 205 mm. There are two variants of the ZS EV on sale in the Indian market, namely Excite and Exclusive, with prices starting from Rs. 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

The MG ZS EV looks sharp from most angles, and it measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and 1,644 mm in height. The EV further comes loaded with a slew of features, such as a panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 filter, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control and more. Alongside, MG is also offering the ZS EV owners a 5-way charging ecosystem. It includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, portable in-car charging cable, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility, and charging stations in numerous satellite cities and tourist hubs.