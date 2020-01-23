MG ZS EV launched: Hyundai Kona rival is bigger, affordable with better warranty

MG Motors, as promised, has launched its first electric vehicle in India. The MG ZS EV price in India is Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh and it is available in two variants. The MG ZS EV features a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that draws juice from a 44.5kWh battery pack placed under the floor of the vehicle. The battery is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. This electric motor is capable of delivering a maximum of 148hp of power and 353Nm of torque

MG claims that the ZS EV has a maximum driving range of 350km on a single charge. To charge the batteries, one can use a 50kW DC fast charger. This takes the ZS' batteries to be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes. However, with a 7kW slow charger, it is said to take up to seven hours to recharge fully. This is better than what the Kona EV offers at the moment.

The two trims differ in terms of features. There is also a five-year warranty/unlimited kilometres warranty, roadside assistance for five years, free labour for services and an eight-year warranty/1.5 lakh kilometre on the battery pack. MG will install a fast charger for free at the customer's home or office while a portable cable for 15A socket is free too. There are 50kW DC super-fast chargers at all MG dealerships. Along key routes, MG will set up fast chargers too. For emergency, one will also get a charge-on-the-go solution.

An assured buyback value of 50 per cent is offered with the MG ZS EV after three years.