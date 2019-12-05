MG ZS EV India Unveil in India Today Live Coverage: MG ZS electric SUV is all set to make its India debut today. The vehicle has been in the headlines for a long time. Globally, the ZS electric SUV was unveiled a few months back and the good thing is that it is coming to India in the same form. MG ZS electric SUV will be showcased in India today and its official launch will take place sometime in February 2020. The ZS EV will be sold initially cities namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. MG has already started setting up EV chargers at its dealerships here in India. The MG ZS EV that will be unveiled today for India is expected to get a higher capacity motor. The said 150hp electric motor will draw power from a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery and in the Indian cycle, the range is expected to be over 330km range.
MG ZS EV India Unveil LIVE Updates: India’s second electric SUV and Kona rival
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: December 5, 2019 11:00:44 am
Highlights
MG Motor India is promoting the ZS EV as India's first electric connected car. That said, you can expect the same 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the ZS that we have already seen on the Hector. Also, the vehicle will get an artificial intelligence assistant system on standby all the time.
The MG ZS EV in India are expected to get a fast charger as well with the electric vehicle with the help of which the vehicle can be charged to 80 percent in less than an hour. The regular AC charger should take around 7-8 hours. In comparison, the Hyundai Kona electric SUV takes 15 hours on a regular charger.
