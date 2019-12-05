MG ZS EV India Unveil LIVE Updates: India’s second electric SUV and Kona rival

MG ZS EV India Unveil in India Today Live Coverage: MG ZS electric SUV is all set to make its India debut today. The vehicle has been in the headlines for a long time. Globally, the ZS electric SUV was unveiled a few months back and the good thing is that it is coming to India in the same form. MG ZS electric SUV will be showcased in India today and its official launch will take place sometime in February 2020. The ZS EV will be sold initially cities namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. MG has already started setting up EV chargers at its dealerships here in India. The MG ZS EV that will be unveiled today for India is expected to get a higher capacity motor. The said 150hp electric motor will draw power from a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery and in the Indian cycle, the range is expected to be over 330km range.