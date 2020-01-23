MG ZS EV delivery times to come down with production ramp-up

MG Motors has today launched the ZS EV in India. In the 27 days preceding the launch of this all-electric SUV, the British marque has received 2,800 bookings for the same. The MG ZS EV's prices in India fall in the range of Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that for those who have booked their vehicle before January 17th, the ZS EV will be priced in-between Rs 19.88 lakh to Rs 22.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba told PTI that the company recieved 2,800 bookings, however, they can only service 2,400 units. This has exceeded the company's expectations and is going to force the company to rethink everything planned around the car. Earlier, MG had an internal target of about 1,000 bookings only. At the moment, the waiting period for the MG ZS EV stands at 6-9 months.

MG has stopped the bookings for the ZS EV from January 17. However, is the customers want, they can book the car at the new prices. In order to meet the increased demand, MG Motors is going to increase the production of the ZS EV in India. Earlier, the company has planned production of about 200 units of this electric SUV every month. However now, MG plans to increase the production of the same to 300 to 400 units every month for the next three to four months.

MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across five cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. However, he said, "With the sort of response, we will accelerate launching the vehicle in other markets beyond the five cities." The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV's sustainability, an SUV's practicality, and a sports car's performance, he said.

While Chaba further said, "We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country's nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem.” The company is already selling the vehicle than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Inputs: PTI