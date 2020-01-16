MG ZS EV India launch date revealed: Price expectation of Hyundai Kona rival

MG ZS EV India launch date has been revealed. India's second long-range electric SUV is going to make its debut in our country on the 27th of this month. We expect its prices to fall in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will stand as a rival to the Hyundai Kona EV. Bookings for the ZS EV are already open at a token amount of Rs 50,000. There will be two variants on offer on the e-SUV i.e. Exclusive and Excite. The Exclusive can be had in three colour options of namely white, blue and red. While the latter will be available in just red and white colour options.

The MG ZS EV comes with a will have a 44.5 kWh battery pack. This is paired to an electric motor which produces 143 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. Being an electric car, the ZS EV comes with a single-speed automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes in just 8.5 seconds in this electric SUV. The ZS EV will offer a range of 340 km on a single charge.

MG will be offering five-tier charging support for the ZS EV. Every ZS EV will come with a standard home charger which can be plugged into any three-pin socket. Charging from this, it will take more than 16-18 hours. MG will also install a 7.4 kW charger at the owner's place of choice. This will charge the SUV's battery to the full in a matter of 6-8 hours. MG will be installing 50 kW chargers at select dealership through which this car can be charged up to 80 per cent in a matter of 50 minutes.

Dimensionally, the MG ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,620 mm height. The ZS EV has a wheelbase of 2,519 mm.

We will be bringing you detailed coverage of the launch event of the MG ZS EV on 27th, so stay tuned!