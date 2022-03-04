MG ZS EV facelift to get hi-tech connectivity suite with over 75 connected car features

The MG ZS EV facelift’s i-SMART suite will offer over 75 connected car features and will understand more than 100 voice commands. The EV might also feature a larger battery pack this time.

Last year, MG launched the Astor in the Indian market. Now, its electrified sibling – ZS EV, is ready to receive a mid-life makeover. MG Motor India has today announced that the ZS EV facelift will come loaded with a more sophisticated connectivity suite with more than 75 connected car features. With a keen focus on CAAP (Car as a platform), MG will also be offering on-demand in-car subscriptions and services on the updated version of its EV. The ZS EV facelift will leverage subscription to applications like Park+, Shortpedia, MayMyIndia and more.

Also, the JIO application suite will be a part of the package. It will entertain customers via the audio streaming platform – JioSaavn. While MapMyIndia is said to offer sat-nav support with its new-age 4D maps, Park+ will enable pre-booking of parking slots for the ZS EV owners before they arrive at the spot.

The 2022 ZS EV will come loaded with a long list of features to make it a high-tech offering. Confirming on this note, MG has also announced that the updated electric SUV will get a Digital Bluetooth key like the Astor, which lets the users access the car without the actual key. The i-SMART app will also allow owners to control AC and lock/unlock the car via their smartphone itself. The i-SMART mobile phone application will further reinforce the company’s commitment to making a modern-day car with a slew of other connected car features. It will also support the integration for both Android and Apple smartwatches.

In addition, the i-SMART app on the forthcoming ZS EV facelift will ensure that users can keep a track of the charging stats as well. An advanced voice recognition system is said to be a distinguishing feature of the i-SMART suite, and it will be capable of operating on over 100 voice commands.

