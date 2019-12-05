MG ZS EV unveiled: Hyundai Kona rival arrives in India!

MG Motors India has unveiled its first and India's second all-electric long-range SUV. Called as the ZS EV, this electric SUV now stands as the main rival to the Hyundai Kona EV. This is MG's second product in India after the Hector SUV. The official launch of the MG ZS EV is going to take place during the month of January 2020. MG is initially going to launch the ZS EV in India in five cities only, these will be Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The India-spec MG ZS EV comes with an electric motor that churns out 141 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. This electric motor is paired to a 44.5 kWh battery pack. This battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent, through a 50 kW fast-charger, within 40 minutes. a 7 kW charger will take 7 hours to charge the batteries of the ZS EV completely. The ARAI certified range of the MG ZS EV is 340km per single full charge.

Dimensionally, the MG ZS EV that India gets, is identical to its UK counterpart. Hence, it measures 4314 mm in length, 1809 mm in width and 1620 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2519 mm. Talking about the features, the MG ZS EV is quite decently equipped. It comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Car Play and the likes. Aesthetically, the MG ZS EV looks very smart. It has the proportions of a compact SUV. Up-front, the large grille, which houses the charging port, dominates the fascia. The headlamps, with its integrated daytime running lights, look smart. The strong shoulder line gives the ZS EV a strong presence. The dual-tone alloy wheels also look the part. The rear fascia.

The cabin of the MG ZS EV also looks very elegant. It is a tad bit on the simpler side, but you get plenty of high-quality materials. The colour-scheme is primarily black complimenting which, are silver highlights on the dashboard, around the air-con vents and door pads. MG Motor India will be bringing more EVs to India and these will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

MG Motor India will be supporting the ZS EV with a five-tier charging infrastructure. The company said that a portable charger will be supplied alongside each ZS EV with the help of which a customer can charge the car through any standard three-pin socket. Alongside, MG will install a 7.4 kW DC fast charger at the customer's location of preference. Moreover, there will be 50 kW DC superfast chargers installed at selected MG dealerships. MG Motor India will also be installing a network of fast chargers across the country. There will also be charging services provided through the road side assistance.