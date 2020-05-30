MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

The MG ZS EV could earlier be booked only in five metros but starting from next month, an additional six cities in different states have been added to the equation.

MG Motor India launched the ZS EV earlier this year. The MG ZS EV is one of the few electric vehicles available in India. MG had initially opened bookings for the SUV, as part of the first phase, in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The company was also forced to halt bookings for a brief period because the demand exceeded the supply. However, with operations partially resuming with the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions in place, MG Motor India is opening the second phase of bookings. The new cities where one can book an MG ZS EV either online or through a dealer are Surat, Kochi, Jaipur, Chennai, Pune and Chandigarh. One can start booking the SUV in these cities from June 1, 2020. The MG ZS EV is available in three colours – ferris white, currant red and Copenhagen blue. There are two variants to choose from – Excite and Exclusive.

Earlier this year, MG had said that they have received more bookings for the SUV than the entire number of electric cars sold last year. The MG ZS EV is priced at Rs 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant and at Rs 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive. MG offers a host of features with the ZS EV. These include a powered driver’s seat, PM 2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets heated ORVMs, six airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist as well as hill descent control. In a recent crash test that was conducted by NCAP, the MG ZS EV scored five stars – the perfect score.

Powering the MG ZS EV is 44.5kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 141hp of power and 353Nm. The claimed range is 340km and the company says that the car will do 0-100kmph in just 8.5s. There is a fast charging option available for this SUV. One can also visit a MG dealership and get their car charged through the fast charger available there.

