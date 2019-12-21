MG ZS EV bookings open: Here’s how you can book the Hyundai Kona rival!

Bookings for the MG ZS EV are now officially open. The all-electric SUV, which was unveiled in India last week, can now be booked at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The ZS EV is expected to be priced in-between the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will stand as a competitor to the Hyundai Kona EV, which is currently the only all-electric long-range electric car in India and falls in the aforementioned price bracket. The MG ZS EV can be booked through the carmaker's official Indian website. The ZS EV will be available in two variants. These will be namely Exclusive and Excite. The formal can be had in either white, blue or red colour scheme while the later will be available only in red and white alone.

The MG ZS EV will initially be available Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. It comes with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which churns out 141 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a single-speed automatic transmission. The ZS EV comes with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery which has a capacity of 44.5 kWh. MG says that once fully-charged, this battery will offer a range of 340 km. This battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent with the 50 kWh DC superfast charger in 50 minutes. And a 7.4 kWh DC fast charger will charge this e-SUV to the full in 6-8 hours.

The MG ZS EV measures 4314 mm in length, 1809 mm in width and 1620 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2519 mm. The feature list of the MG ZS EV includes projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Car Play and the likes.

The MG ZS EV is expected to launch in India very soon. This, however, will not be the only electric vehicle that MG is going to launch in India. The company has revealed that it is going to bring more EVs to India and these will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.