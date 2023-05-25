MG ZS EV achieves 10,000 units sales milestone in India

MG India installs an AC fast charger free of cost at the home or office of ZS EV owners.

MG India has announced that its ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 sales-mark in India. The new ZS EV is available in two variants (Excite & Exclusive), priced Rs 23.38 lakh and Rs 27.29 lakh respectively, ex-showroom.

The ZS EV comes with six charging options that include: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Charger at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA – for mobile charging support, MG Charge Initiative – a first-of-its-kind initiative by MG India, which aims to install 1000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across India in 1000 days to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure.

The MG ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that meets the best global safety standards ASIL-D: Enhanced Safety Integrity Level, IP69K: Better Dust & Water Resistance Rating & UL2580: Safety Management System.

It is equipped with a motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 173bhp and accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with prismatic cell battery which has high energy density that offers better range and life.