MG ZS Electric SUV in India to sport Benedict Cumberbatch as brand ambassador

MG Motor India has announced Benedict Cumberbatch as the brand ambassador for its upcoming Electric Car MG ZS EV in India. The MG ZS EV electric SUV is slated to be unveiled in India in December 2019. Benedict was recently announced as MG India’s Brand Ambassador. He has also been roped in for the brand campaign and will now be seen in a new avatar for the MG ZS EV. At MG Motor India, women professionals account for 31% of the organisation’s workforce at present, which is the highest in the industry. MG Motor India also hs its association with organisations such as IIMPACT, an NGO that is engaged in providing quality education to the girl child. This happens through its learning centres in remote villages across India. TRAX India will be raising awareness on road safety across 200 schools across India and The Better India will be raising awareness about community building through initiatives like ‘MG Changemakers’.

On his association with MG, Benedict Cumberbatch said that since his childhood, he has grown up seeing and reading about MG’s. he says that with the iconic MG brand set to drive into the future, he is delighted to be part of the brand’s journey in India. Moreover, he says that The ZS EV – India’s first connected electric SUV focuses on and furthers the required change in the environment which is indeed the need of the hour. he said that it is a start in India and is glad to be part of this start.

Commenting on this, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that the company is extremely charged up and excited to extend its association with Benedict for the MG ZS EV in India. He adds that the pure electric SUV from MG’s global stable has seen robust demand from customers in the UK, Thailand and many other markets. he says that it is part of MG India's commitment to promote environmentally friendly mobility in the country. He concludes his statement by saying that the company realises that there is a need to become a catalyst for a change and MG is happy to do so with the MG ZS EV.