MG ZS gets 2,100 bookings: Overtakes entire electric vehicle sales in India from last 9 months!

It seems the MG ZS EV is off to an explosive start registering 2,100 bookings already with 27 days of its unveiling. The reason why this is a jaw-dropping number is the fact that the total number of electric cars sold in India in the past nine months stands at 1,554 units. These cars include the newly-launched Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Tigor EV, Mahindra e-Verito, and Mahindra e20. The ZS electric SUV is headed for a formal launch on the 27th of this month and when it does, it will be a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona SUV. Bookings have been open at Rs 50,000.

MG ZS electric SUV has the advantage of being an Internet-connected vehicle which has been an aspect that led to MG Hector's popularity in India as well. Besides this, the electric SUV just last month cleared the Euro NCAP crash test with a five-star safety rating.

MG ZS EV comes with a will have a 44.5 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor that makes 143 hp and 353 Nm. It can do 0-100 km/h comes in 8.5 seconds and has a claimed range of 340 km between charges.

Customers can also opt for a DC fast charger that will add 80 percent running capability in less than an hour. The ZS EV will be sold initially in five Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Accordingly, infrastructure is being set up by the company in these cities.

The number of electric cars sold in India currently is not very big with only about 1,309 units selling in the period of April to November 2019. However, the number has improved in the April to December 2019 period to 1,554 units which means electric cars raked in an additional 245 units in sales in December alone. This could reflect an upward trend in the coming months when more electric cars are due for launch. The Tata Tigor EV currently holds the largest number in sales at 669 and has surpassed the sales numbers of Mahindra e-Verito which sold 563 in the April-December period.

For comparison, the sales the numbers for the Tigor EV and e-Verito were 491 and 513, respectively in the April to November period in 2019. The other two runners in the list are Hyundai Kona and Mahindra e2o, which sold 292 and 30 units, respectively, from April to December 2019 (280 and 25, respectively, from April to November 2019).

It must also be noted that both the front runners – Tigor EV and e-Verito – are sold in fleet usage and are not available for purchase currently for personal use. The Kona EV is the currently the only full-fledged electric SUV on sale in India, but will soon be joined by MG ZS EV SUV in the coming week.