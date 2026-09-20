MG Tomahawk EV review: Is this big electric SUV fun to drive?

Feels well-priced for what it offers: Decent range, feature-loaded cabin, but extremely good value for money

Measuring 4,745 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,770 mm tall with a 2,810 mm wheelbase, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV has good road presence — towering over midsize SUVs like the Creta, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of the Hycross. But despite its dimensions, driving it through narrow lanes of Kochi made me realise how easy it is to manoeuvre in traffic, thanks to its light steering and a suite of driver-assist and camera technologies.

Ride dynamics

Powered by a 69.2 kWh battery (201 bhp and 310 Nm), the Tomahawk EV has a linear power delivery and its straight-line performance is impressive — on the highway, even at speed upwards of 100 km/h, the EV didn’t feel strained or under stress. Unlike its ICE sibling, the Hector, which has noticeable body roll, the heavy battery pack under the floor of the Tomahawk EV lowers the centre of gravity, keeping the car planted around bends.

But while on smooth tarmac the ride is refined, on Kochi’s broken roads the car felt shaky. In addition, the accelerator pedal is hyper-responsive; if you don’t press the pedal carefully, the car takes off abruptly — and it requires extra caution when navigating crowded streets full of pedestrians.

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Cabin space

The 5-seater variant I tested is extremely spacious, and has a massive 610-litre boot. But because of the battery placement under the floor of the car, the floor is high, resulting in limited under-thigh support for rear-seat passengers. While a 7-seater configuration is also available, the third row will likely have tight seating space.

The cabin build quality is solid. The ‘Desert Squadron’ interior — featuring sand-coloured almond brown and carbon black leatherette with plastic accents — looks premium, but I feel a darker grey or black shade would appear more mature in an SUV this size. In terms of EV utility, the lack of one-pedal driving is a missed opportunity, as is the absence of a frunk (front trunk), and opening the bonnet shows you a noticeable amount of unused space that could have easily housed a frunk. Additionally, there is no full-size spare wheel.

Real-world range

Against an MIDC-certified claimed range of 517 km, my test unit indicated 485 km at 95% charge without AC. In real-world driving conditions, a range exceeding 400 km with the AC on is possible achievable. Tech highlights include a giant 15.6-inch HD display, Level 2 ADAS, and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system.

Pricing and verdict

MG has hit the nail with pricing and ownership. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 19.5 lakh for the base Excite 5S/7S up to Rs 23.5 lakh for the top Essence 7S trim.

But if you don’t drive much, you can opt for Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), under which pricing starts at just Rs 13.99 lakh plus Rs 4.9 per km of battery rental (battery charging cost extra). The car also gets a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

Overall, with a good real-world range and aggressive pricing, the MG Tomahawk EV makes EV ownership feel effortless and well worth the money.