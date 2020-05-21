MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

MG's new approach to a showroom brings virtual and physical together thereby minimising the human contact during a car buying process.

By:Published: May 21, 2020 5:16:14 PM

MG Motor has been dishing out new ways to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it a app that tells you if your car is ready after service or things like the Shield+. MG is planning to enhance the car buying experience. While one can already book a MG car online, there are other methods through which one can ensure social distancing and yet check a car physically. If there is a MG showroom near you that’s open, go ahead and check it out. The car on display has got multiple QR codes next to it. These QR codes, when scanned, will explain the customer about the vehicle. The functions of the car too will be demonstrated.

MG is also expected to shortly roll-out updates to the i-Smart infotainment system, Over The Air. OTA updates will be the same as what one can do with their smartphone. This will not require the customer to come to a service centre, thereby minimising human contact. During this lockdown, customers can ask a MG service personnel to come to their place and fumigate the car. Customers visiting the service centre will have their cars disinfected and given back to them as well.

The aforementioned MG app too will allow a customer to pay for his service digitally too. MG is the only one having such a tech right now. Other companies are focussing on the virtual space that allows them to take a customer order digitally. The rest of the formalities including the remaining payment for the vehicle or papers is handled from the dealer end. It is likely that other companies may adopt the same approach as MG. This will bring Indian showrooms to international levels where such kind of tech was always prevalent.

Looking to buy an MG car? How comfortable will you be with no salesperson out there at showroom to help you out? Let us know.

