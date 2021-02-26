MG rolls out 50,000th Hector in India: All-women crew makes it

End-to-end production of this MG Hector was undertaken by the crew. This included panel-pressing, paint job, welding and even the production tests.

MG Motor India started its operations in 2019, with the launch of the Hector SUV. The brand claims that it has now rolled out the 50,000th Hector unit. The number would have come up much earlier but the Vadodara plant was not functional during the lockdown. Two things stand out. One is that the SUV that was the landmark one, was a 2021 edition. From the time it was launched till now, Hector has undergone many changes. More features have been added, it has also got six- as well as seven-seater versions and at the same time, the petrol variant now also gets a CVT. Second special bit is that this Hector was made by an all-women crew. End-to-end production of this model was undertaken by the crew. This included panel-pressing, paint job, welding and even the production tests. MG claims that it has a 33 per cent female workforce – the highest in the auto industry.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG has always been a progressive brand with diversity, community, innovation, and experiences as our cornerstones. We believe that it is something that has broadened our perspective as a brand and unlocked efficiencies in every aspect of our business operations. The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing. We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad.”

In the near future, the company aims to have a 50 per cent gender diversity. MG says that training is the core and if its done well as well as absorbed, the output will be the same from either genders. Given that MG has been rapidly expanding its Indian portfolio, more and more workforce will be required. The British brand will next bring in the MG ZS petrol and hopefully another EV. A sub-4m SUV too cannot be ruled out as the ZS will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks. Sedans which is a dying breed is also something MG can think of reviving.

 

