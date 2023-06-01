MG registers 5006 unit sales in May 2023, up 25%

MG India sales May 2023. MG has registered sales of 5,006 units in May 2023, while remaining optimistic about growth.

MG Motor India has announced its retail sales figures for the month of May 2023. With 5,006 units sold. The company has witnessed a growth of 25 percent over the same month last year (YOY).

In April 2023, MG sold 4,551 units, which was more than double the sales compared to April 2022. For MG, the Hector remains the best-seller, accounting for almost 70 percent of its sales in India.

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth Domestic sales 5,006 4,008 25%

MG India remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.

The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched MG Comet EV—the Smart EV, further encourage the company’s stance towards electric mobility.

New MG launches

Also, at the end of the month of May, the company introduced ‘The Advance BlackStorm’ edition of the MG Gloster – India’s First Autonomous Level-1 Premium SUV.

The MG Comet is currently the most affordable EV in India, priced at Rs 7.98 lakh ex-showroom. The Comet is also the carmaker’s second EV offering, after the ZS EV. With the Comet, MG is targeting customers in the urban environment with its compact exterior and spacious interior.