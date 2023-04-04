MG records highest-ever numbers for March 2023; FY2023 up 21%

MG Motor’s commitment to localisation can be attributed as a key factor in its success in India.

MG Motor, a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, entered the Indian market in 2019 with the launch of its first SUV, the MG Hector. Since then, the company has made significant progress in establishing itself as a popular brand in India with a total of 5 cars in India- Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Astor and the ZS EV. It has a new offering called the Comet EV, joining the portfolio next month.

Year/Fiscal Units % Growth FY 2020 21,954 FY 2021 35,597 62% FY 2022 40,369 13% FY 2023 48,866 21%

In its first year of operations, MG Motor sold over 20,000 units of the Hector, making it one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment. The company’s success was attributed to its focus on offering a range of premium features at an affordable price point rivaling the segment leaders – Creta and Seltos.

In 2020, MG Motor sold a total of 21,954 units where the company’s sales were driven by the strong demand for its SUVs, the Hector and the Gloster, as well as the launch of its first all-electric SUV, the MG ZS EV.

MG Hector continues to be the brand’s best-seller

In 2021, MG Motor recorded a growth of 62 percent after selling 35,597 units. However, the company’s best numbers have been in FY2023, up 21 percent from the previous year. Clocking 48,866 units in sales, MG has also registered its best-ever fiscal this time.

MG Motor’s commitment to localisation can be attributed as a key factor in its success in India. The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an annual production capacity of 80,000 units.