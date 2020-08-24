MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

The company claims that the Hector currently has the best resale value in its segment with surveys showing that the SUV retains 95 per cent of its residual value.

MG Motor India has launched its second-hand car division here. Called MG Reassure, the program intends to give customers used MG cars at a reasonable price and with assurance. All pre-used MG cars go through a 160-point check-up before being sold to customers. These cars are also refurbished. MG owners wanting to sell their existing Hectors or ZS EVs can do so without having to buy another car from the manufacturer. MG says that a methodical evaluation of the car’s price will be done and then given to the seller. The company claims that the Hector currently has the best resale value in its segment with surveys showing that the SUV retains 95 per cent of its residual value. MG claims this is a benchmark and has been possible because of the superior quality of the car as well as the solid service backup.

Currently, only MG cars will be sold through the MG Reassurance program. All these used MG cars will be given a three-year warranty along with unlimited kilometres, three free services as well as roadside assistance. All the cars will also be sanitised before handing them over to the customers. MG dealers will also take responsibility of getting the cars registered for the customers. The warranty bit is new to our industry as no other used car dealer or firm gives such extensive coverage. Given that MG has been in the Indian market for only a year, all these cars as it is come with the standard manufacturer warranty.

MG is not the only one OEM in this business. There are others like Hyundai, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki…Out of this, Maruti Suzuki is the most successful given that they have cars in a wide price range. Whether MG reaches those heights is something that remains to be seen in the long run.

