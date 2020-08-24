MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

The company claims that the Hector currently has the best resale value in its segment with surveys showing that the SUV retains 95 per cent of its residual value.

By:Published: August 24, 2020 1:36 PM

MG Motor India has launched its second-hand car division here. Called MG Reassure, the program intends to give customers used MG cars at a reasonable price and with assurance. All pre-used MG cars go through a 160-point check-up before being sold to customers. These cars are also refurbished. MG owners wanting to sell their existing Hectors or ZS EVs can do so without having to buy another car from the manufacturer. MG says that a methodical evaluation of the car’s price will be done and then given to the seller. The company claims that the Hector currently has the best resale value in its segment with surveys showing that the SUV retains 95 per cent of its residual value. MG claims this is a benchmark and has been possible because of the superior quality of the car as well as the solid service backup.

Currently, only MG cars will be sold through the MG Reassurance program. All these used MG cars will be given a three-year warranty along with unlimited kilometres, three free services as well as roadside assistance. All the cars will also be sanitised before handing them over to the customers. MG dealers will also take responsibility of getting the cars registered for the customers. The warranty bit is new to our industry as no other used car dealer or firm gives such extensive coverage. Given that MG has been in the Indian market for only a year, all these cars as it is come with the standard manufacturer warranty.

MG is not the only one OEM in this business. There are others like Hyundai, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki…Out of this, Maruti Suzuki is the most successful given that they have cars in a wide price range. Whether MG reaches those heights is something that remains to be seen in the long run.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

MG Reassure program launched: Buy a used certified MG Hector with these unbelievable offers

India’s 1st LithiIndia’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effectiveum-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity, cost-effective

India’s 1st LithiIndia’s 1st Lithium-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity & cost-effectiveum-Sulfur battery tech introduced for EVs: 3x energy storage capacity, cost-effective

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August