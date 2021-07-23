MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

While many details on the MG One are unavailable, it is expected to have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, powered seats and more.

By:July 23, 2021 12:56 PM

MG has partially revealed its all-new SUV, the One before its debut in China. The global premiere of this car will take place on July 30, 2021. MG says that the One is based on its new global architecture, SIGMA, which is a modular platform. This platform also supports electric architecture, something that MG is very keen on popularising. Apart from this, the platform also supports digital as well as chip technologies thereby enhancing the connectivity features. A look at the teaser images and it is apparent that few leaked photos that were available are totally different. Fiery color options too are a part of this scheme. The grille on both the cars are different and one in the teaser looks quite geeky. The MG One is an SUV that will likely be the same size as the upcoming Indian version called the Astor.

While many details on the MG One are unavailable, it is expected to have a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, powered seats and more. The powertrain option will be a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor from the Hector. This engine might be offered with a 180hp tune and with manual as well as automatic transmissions. It is likely that the Astor might also come with this same engine option. For the Indian market though we might get a diesel also though a smaller one is something that MG India doesn’t currently have in its portfolio.

The Astor, if that is indeed the name it will be christened with, will effectively take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is based on a modified ZS platform and while the EV has been widely appreciated, the petrol version too could toe a similar line. It is a wait-and-watch as MG India is yet to tell the world about the Astor’s launch timeline and deets.

