MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut – To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG Motor India has revealed images of the MG One premium mid-size SUV ahead of its global debut on July 30. The MG One SUV gets two colour options and two trims -- Fashionable and Sporty.

MG Motor India has released images of the MG One, a premium mid-size SUV that will make its global debut on July 30. The MG One SUV will be available in two colour options, Fashionable and Sporty. Being the first SUV from MG to be based on the new SIGMA architecture, the MG One sports a modern, fashionable design.

MG One premium SUV revealed in Bubble Orange

What sets the two trims apart visually is the design. The MG One Fashionable trim features a sharp, three-dimensional design. MG says that the “Grill adopts lightening parameterized design. The radial pattern concentrates the visual centre of the entire front face on the MG badge.”

MG One premium SUV revealed in Wilderness Green

The MG One Sporty gets an aggressive design, “With a shark-hunting front face and the parameterized gradient elements showing a strong three-dimensional pattern”, according to MG. Each section of the grille is designed independently to give the SUV a unique styling.

Apart from the styling, trim names, and colour options, MG hasn’t revealed any other details about the engine specifications or the kind of tech the vehicles pack. Sure, there are numerous speculations on the internet, but as said, they are speculations. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more details, as the MG One SUVs will make their global debut tomorrow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.