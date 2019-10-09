MG Motors disappointed by govt policies on electric vehicles: Here’s why

EVConIndia electric vehicle conference in New Delhi saw the participation of over 25 speakers and over 100 CEOs & CXOs, Investors and Innovators. During the event, as many as 7 sessions were hosted to discuss relevant aspects of the EV ecosystem. Moreover, 7 Start-ups participated & showcased their idea in the Start-up Accelerator program. The agenda focused around EV technologies, energy generation solutions, battery technologies, charging infrastructure solutions along with technical and resource challenges that EV manufacturers are facing. The event saw mixed reactions from electric vehicle makers when it comes to Government policies regarding EVs and adoption. Here is what the top EV makers had to say.

During the session, Rajeev Chaba, Managing Director, MG Motors said that in terms of infrastructure, we have a viewpoint on solution, either we wait for the favourable conditions, good infrastructure then decide to launch a car or be part of this whole solution, collaborate, join hands with people and evolve. If you will ask me is policies for EV is clear? No, they are not. Has the government done a great job in terms of policymaking and providing clarity on this? Again I will say no, they definitely have made sure that everyone understands that EVs are going to come, will stay and rule the roaster. Chaba added that the segment from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles, all of them required different solutions, different ecosystem and different solution providers. He stated that his only request to policymakers would be that here we need a long term clear thinking and clearer policy as a lasting solution. If you are serious about getting these electric cars, then let there be a minimum number of rules because rules are so complicated that it makes difficult to start it again. He says that Government definitely has made sure that everyone understands that EVs are going to come, will stay and rule the roaster and the new guidelines released last week by BEE look much better considered. However, the policies around EV are not clear and the government should make a clearer picture on this.

Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant and Mission Director – Mobility, Niti Aayog said that we have to realize the fact that mobility which was developed in the country through the ages and in the recent history for colonial exploitation, now that mobility has to switch over to economy for the people and EVs or more broadly speaking, low emission vehicles are the clear writing on the wall.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric said that there are various issues hurdling the pathway for the adoption of Electric Vehicles. First is less awareness among people as beyond cities, people are not aware of Electric Vehicles and there are multiple questions related to charging and usage along with the service network that comes along with it. Another issue is Financing as in case of IC engine vehicles, 70% of the vehicles are financed but if you look at electric vehicles, only about 3% of the vehicles are financed, that is too on a local level. Last but definitely not the least, the range anxiety as people tend to feel that they have to charge their vehicles and there is no charging station, where they are going to do. Munjal added that he is trying to overcome them all and will make a proper ecosystem for Electric Vehicles.

