MG Motor sells 3899 units in December 2022

MG’s first pure-electric electric SUV in India, the ZS EV, sales recorded a growth of more than 60% during the year.

MG Motor India has reported retail sales of 3899 units for December 2022, which is a 53% growth over the figures for December 2021. The company has a positive outlook and looks towards an improvement despite the twin challenges of the pandemic and those presented by logistical headwinds have had an impact on production.

MG aims to foster EV adoption in the country and as a result, has continued in the form of multiple industry partnerships. One such agreement is for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL and as per the brand, a total of 150 chargers have been installed across India as part of MG’s drive to support the EV infrastructure in the country.

MG Air EV to debut at Auto Expo 2023

Coming to sales for MG’s first pure-electric electric SUV in India, the ZS EV, sales recorded a growth of more than 60% during the year. MG take sit as an encouraging sign of the acceptance of the carmaker’s e-mobility focus. The brand is also preparing to launch a new electric vehicle, the MG Air electric car at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. It will be unveiled in India on January 5, 2023 and will be the smallest electric car on sale in India. The MG Air EV is largely a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV available on sale in Indonesia.

The brand claims that the performance of the Gloster SUV, launched earlier this year, has also been healthy.

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1.25 lakh vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.