MG Motor registers 5,125 units in June 2023

MG Motor continues to witness an upswing in sales figures as June 2023 saw a growth of 14 percent.

MG Motor announced that it has sold 5,125 units in June 2023. Based on the data released by the car manufacturer, MG Motor witnessed a growth of Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 14 percent as it sold 4,504 units in June 2002.

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth Domestic sales 5,125 4,504 14%

MG Motor sales 2023: QoQ growth of 40 percent

Last quarter has been productive for MG Motor as the company clocked 14,682 units from April to June. This is a big jump for the automobile manufacturer as it recorded 10,519 units last year in this quarter, which translates into a 40 percent QoQ growth. The company’s seen an upward trajectory as it clocked 4,551 units in April 2023, 5006 units in May 2023 and now 5,125 units in June.

The Hector continues to be the company’s best-seller as it accounts for around 70 percent of the MG’s sales. By launching the updated facelift version of the Hector at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the SUV continues to build momentum.

MG Motor is confident that the sales number will further increase as the supplies were recently disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy. The carmaker stated that customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoons as India gears up for a long festive season.

