MG Motor partners with Reliance Jio to offer Hinglish tech in Comet EV

MG Motor India has partnered with Jio Platforms to offer a range of connected car features in India. As part of this arrangement, MG Motor India will offer integration of Hinglish Voice Recognition-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV.



The partnership is expected to bring forth innovative new-age smart mobility solutions to build a futuristic urban mobility ecosystem. MG Comet EV customers will benefit from Jio’s assets such as India’s first-ever Hinglish Voice Recognition system integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware.



The embedded Jio Voice Assistant will comprehend native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality across India. Jio’s in-car voice assistant for Indian users can be activated using a wake word, touch, or a dedicated key in Car’s steering. Its dialogues provide information about Weather, News, Horoscope and many more items. The user can turn the AC on or off, and even play songs directly, with simple voice commands.



Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology.”

MG Comet EV comes integrated with Jio’s state-of-the-art eSIM which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety as it is integrated during the manufacturing process. In addition, it further identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in the operation.



Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms said “Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are an important milestone in that journey. HelloJio Voice Recognition, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar.”

