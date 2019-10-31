MG Motor opens India’s first digital car-less showroom

MG Motor India on Thursday announced the opening of its first digital studio a showroom with no car on display in Bengaluru. With increased costs of operating a conventional car showroom including aspects like space, rentals and infrastructure, the new business model helps unlock operational efficiencies and offers more convenience as customer preferences move towards digital, the company said.

"The first Digital Studio is a pilot project and showcases our vision towards the future of automotive retail without a car on display," Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India."With the growing importance of omnichannel brand presence, we believe that such showrooms represent the next-generation network footprint in the automotive business," he said.

The digital studio offers simple, yet, impactful and interactive product demonstration of the 'Hector', using digital tools such as 'Immersive Voice' and AI-based Human Recognition, the company said. The facility also offers Augmented Reality and other digital engagement tools for customers, it was stated.MG Motor India has partnered with Mumbai-based Eccentric Engine for 'One 3-D', its Automotive Visualisation Platform, for providing a "rich and immersive" experience to its customers, the company added.