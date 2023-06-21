MG Motor launches StudioZ AR/VR experience centre in Chennai

MG StudioZ will also feature an array of MG merchandise, allowing customers to take home a piece of the MG experience.

MG Motor India has inaugurated the MG StudioZ, an experience which leverages the interactive advantages of VR/AR to bring the MG brand closer to car enthusiasts. MG StudioZ has features such as a digital running facade, a video wall configurator, and a mega visualizer with VR/AR zone.

The MG StudioZ is an initiative that offers a digital environment that resonates with the preferences of the modern, urban buyer who is both tech-savvy as well as an auto aficionado. At the inaugural event for MG StudioZ, the company showcased the recently launched Comet EV and the ZS EV.

Udit Malhotra, Marketing Head, MG Motor India, commented on the inauguration, “We are an auto-tech brand and StudioZ fluently echoes this convergence and brings the best in technology and in automobile experiences together under one roof. This studio outlines our vision for the future of automotive retailing. With the growing significance of omnichannel brand presence, digital interfaces such as StudioZ will bring the brand closer to the customer and enhance their buying experience.”