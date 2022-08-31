MG Motor launches Advanced Gloster at Rs.31.99 lakh 

Advanced Gloster is available in two seating options, seven and six while each is available in two variants.

MG Motor India has launched the Advanced Gloster at a starting price of Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) having first-in-segment features like door opening warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist. Advanced Gloster is available as a six and a seven-seater while each is available in two variants.

There are no major changes made by MG in the powertrain and body-on-frame chassis of Advanced Gloster, just a few additional features have been added along with the cosmetic changes.

2022 Gloster is featuring a new set of 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual spoke pattern, The alloy spokes are broad at the top and then get slimmer as they come down, enhancing the appearance of tyres, but these alloys are only available for the 4WD variants.

Advanced Gloster is now offered in a new paint scheme called Deep Golden; previously, it was only available in Metal Black, Warm White, Metal Ash, and Agate Red.

One of the major highlights of the 2022 Gloster is the inclusion of new i-SMART features. MG Motor has confirmed the new Advanced Gloster will come equipped with new i-SMART features. Through the i-SMART technology, MG is offering over 75 Connected Car features like your phone can double up a remote control to operate the car’s audio, air conditioning and ambient lighting systems.

Current Gloster’s i-SMART 2.0 app is only compatible with the Apple Watch, but with the new i-SMART technology, buyers can also connect their Android smartwatches and have access to the various features.

According to the company, the i-SMART intelligent system will give customers easier access to their cars and allow them to monitor and activate any features they desire. Notably, the voice recognition system controls over 100 features like the sunroof, climate control and music and thanks to the new update, it recognises over 35 new Hinglish commands.

2022 Gloster trims and powertrain

The MG Gloster gets two diesel engine options and both are 2-litre mills. The single turbo diesel produces 158bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque, while the twin-turbo unit makes 212bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and the lower-powered SUV can only be ordered with a two-wheel-drive, while the twin-turbo diesel is available with a four-wheel-drive and terrain selection feature.

2022 Gloster rivals

The new Gloster will compete against full-sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. It will also face competition from recently launched models like Jeep Meridian and Hyundai Tucson.