MG Motor January sales see sequential improvement, focus on new energy vehicles

The company claimed that with some improvement in supply chain, the production is regaining momentum.

MG Motor India clocked sales of 4114 units in January, down 4 percent from 4306 units sold last January. However, on a month-on-month basis there is 5.5 percent improvement from the 3899 units sold last month.

The company claimed that with some improvement in supply chain, the production is regaining momentum. However, select variants of the manufacturer still remain impacted though Hector continues to be in the list of top selling models.

The company launched the much-awaited facelift versions of the Hector and Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2023. It is priced between Rs 14.73 – 22.42 lakh. The Hector Plus, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh.

MG has reinforced its commitment to developing a strong EV ecosystem in India through various industry partnerships and other interventions. It had earlier inked agreement for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL and almost 150 chargers have been installed as part of this drive to enhance EV ecosystem in the country.

The manufacturer recently showcased its new energy vehicles (NEVs) with fuel-cell technology at the Auto Expo along with pure-electric and plug in hybrid tech as part of its Drive.Ahead vision for future mobility.

Also Read Auto Expo 2023: MG 4 electric hatchback showcased in India

The company officially showcased the MG4 electric hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier in January. The electric hatchback was globally unveiled in July 2022.