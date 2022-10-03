The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery.

MG Motor India announced the introduction of dual-tone iconic ivory interiors in its all-new ZS EV exclusive variant. The bookings of the new ZS EV Excite is started from today i,e October 3, 2022

The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery. The all-new advanced technology battery offers a 461-km certified range on a single charge.

The car comes loaded with the largest-in-segment 10-inch HD Touchscreen Infotainment, along with a host of other segment-first features like a 360-degree all-around view camera and a Digital Key.

The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 7-inch embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety., The base variant comes equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking, the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants and hotels nearby. The system also comes with a Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

The vehicle’s EV platform has been consistently acknowledged among all others, reaffirming MG’s position as a global leader in electric passenger vehicle manufacturing. As the demand for high-tech, high-performance EVs is increasing at an alarming rate, the automaker sees this as an extremely promising segment.

MG Motor India is committed to strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem in India by raising the EV adoption rate in the country.

To create a seamless EV experience for car owners, the carmaker has entered into strategic partnerships with key players such as Jio-bp, Castrol, and BPCL.

The company is also promoting research and innovation in the EV space by collaborating with academic institutions. Recently, MG Motor teamed up with RV College of Engineering (Bangalore) to launch an EV certification course as a part of its skill development program, MG Nurture.