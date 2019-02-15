MG Motor India’s new Rs 150 crore corporate office opens in Gurugram: Will house flagship showroom

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has inaugurated a new corporate headquarters in Gurugram. The company said in a press statement that the commercial space for the new India headquarters has been acquired by the company at a cost of Rs 150 crores. The said building will also have the company’s flagship vehicle showroom and brand store on the ground floor to showcase its products. MG Motor India's new corporate office is spread over an area of 46,000 square feet and the same will be ready in the next two months. Ahead of the Hector launch, the company's Gurgaon employees will be shifted to the new premises. The flagship showroom on the ground floor will be one of the firsts in the country to showcase its vehicles in the NCR region.

The facility, to be operational in Q2 2019, will also exhibit the brand’s rich heritage and also house the latest MG memorabilia & accessories. The new MG India HQ is located at Milestone Experian Centre, Sector-15, Gurugram and is recognized as an environmentally-friendly facility under the “Indian Green Building Council LEED India 2011 Core & Shell – Platinum & GRIHA v2015 – 4-star” certification.

MG Motor India says that the strategically chosen location in Gurugram will allow it to access to the policy-makers, as well as tap into the potential of the Delhi-NCR auto market that accounts for 25 percent of the entire country’s car sales. The new headquarters will act as the command center for the MG Motor's operations in the country India and will cater in the areas of After Sales, Sales, Marketing, Product Planning, Dealer Development, Finance and Corporate Affairs. MG Motor India also has plans to open company-owned showrooms in key metros to underline the brand’s commitment to the Indian market, starting with Mumbai which has since been finalised.

MG Motor India says that its new office and flagship showroom aims to demonstrate the company’s core values and culture that revolves around three key pillars of innovation, diversity and technology. The company has revealed that its workforce comprises 31% females, the highest in the auto industry. In the corporate office, the ratio of female employees is as high as 40%.